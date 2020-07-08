9914 New Pointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Ryanhome townhome was built in 2018. The Townhouse offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a town home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space – generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Owner’s Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner’s Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat.



The townhome is strategically located, with several options for commuters as follow:

- 10min walk to largo town center metro station

- 5 min walk to the nearest bus stop

- Less than 5 min drive to 495

- less than 5 min drive to 214 and 209

- Less than 10min drive to Wegmans

- 20 mins drive to Andrews Air Force Base (AAFB)