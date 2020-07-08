All apartments in Lake Arbor
Lake Arbor, MD
9914 New Pointe Drive
9914 New Pointe Drive

9914 New Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9914 New Pointe Dr, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Ryanhome townhome was built in 2018. The Townhouse offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a town home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space – generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Owner’s Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner’s Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat.

The townhome is strategically located, with several options for commuters as follow:
- 10min walk to largo town center metro station
- 5 min walk to the nearest bus stop
- Less than 5 min drive to 495
- less than 5 min drive to 214 and 209
- Less than 10min drive to Wegmans
- 20 mins drive to Andrews Air Force Base (AAFB)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9914 New Pointe Drive have any available units?
9914 New Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9914 New Pointe Drive have?
Some of 9914 New Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 New Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9914 New Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 New Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9914 New Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9914 New Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9914 New Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 9914 New Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9914 New Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 New Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 9914 New Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9914 New Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 9914 New Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 New Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9914 New Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9914 New Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9914 New Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.

