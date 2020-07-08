9914 New Pointe Drive

Amenities
This Ryanhome townhome was built in 2018. The Townhouse offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a town home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space – generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Owner’s Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Owner’s Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat.
The townhome is strategically located, with several options for commuters as follow:
- 10min walk to largo town center metro station
- 5 min walk to the nearest bus stop
- Less than 5 min drive to 495
- less than 5 min drive to 214 and 209
- Less than 10min drive to Wegmans
- 20 mins drive to Andrews Air Force Base (AAFB)