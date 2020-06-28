9704 Lake Point Ct 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3rd floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Upper Marlboro!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceiling

- Washer and Dryer in Unit

- Pets in case by case basis with fees associated

- Central heat and air

- Enjoy the outdoors on the balcony

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable

- No pets, no exceptions



Available Now!



(RLNE5308461)