Lake Arbor, MD
9704 Lake Point Ct 302
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

9704 Lake Point Ct 302

9704 Lake Pointe Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9704 Lake Pointe Ct, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3rd floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Upper Marlboro!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceiling
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Pets in case by case basis with fees associated
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the balcony
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable
- No pets, no exceptions

Available Now!

(RLNE5308461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

