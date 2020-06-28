9704 Lake Point Ct 302

Amenities
Fantastic 3rd floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in Upper Marlboro!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceiling
- Washer and Dryer in Unit
- Pets in case by case basis with fees associated
- Central heat and air
- Enjoy the outdoors on the balcony
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable
- No pets, no exceptions
Available Now!
(RLNE5308461)