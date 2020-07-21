915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

For rent is a lovely 4BR, 2 FB/2HB townhome located in the NorthLake Community of Lake Arbor. The eat-in kitchen has S/S appliances and spacious deck, hardwood floors on the main level, separate living and dining room, master bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet, walk-out basement with fireplace, and laundry room. Centrally located, this rental is a walk or short drive the Beltway and Rt 50, Largo Metro Station, FedEx Field, The Blvd & Woodmore Town Center, and soon to the area the Univ of MD Hospital, which is slated to open in 2021. Don~t miss an opportunity to live in this lovely and beautifully kept community!