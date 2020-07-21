All apartments in Lake Arbor
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE

915 Lake Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

915 Lake Overlook Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
For rent is a lovely 4BR, 2 FB/2HB townhome located in the NorthLake Community of Lake Arbor. The eat-in kitchen has S/S appliances and spacious deck, hardwood floors on the main level, separate living and dining room, master bedroom has its own full bath and walk-in closet, walk-out basement with fireplace, and laundry room. Centrally located, this rental is a walk or short drive the Beltway and Rt 50, Largo Metro Station, FedEx Field, The Blvd & Woodmore Town Center, and soon to the area the Univ of MD Hospital, which is slated to open in 2021. Don~t miss an opportunity to live in this lovely and beautifully kept community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 LAKE OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
