Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
9016 Lake Largo Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

9016 Lake Largo Dr

9016 Lake Largo Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Arbor
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Location

9016 Lake Largo Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bed/2 full and 2 half Bath Townhome in Upper Marlboro! Walk inside to a lovely lower level with a finished space with laminate flooring, half bathroom, and direct access to the garage! There is also a storage area with a full sized washer and dryer for added convenience and direct access to the backyard! The main level has the living room with wall to wall carpeting and tons of livable space! The dining space is bright with access to your party deck! The functional kitchen has a breakfast bar, all appliances including a dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet/counter space! There is another half bathroom as well! The top level has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms! The master bedroom has spacious closets and a master bathroom with a tub/shower combo! The other two bedrooms are spacious and have the full bath to share!

~ Walking distance to Largo Shopping Center for restaurant/shopping necessities!

~ Minutes to I-495, SR 202, SR 214 to provide easy commuting!

Sorry, No Pets!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have any available units?
9016 Lake Largo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have?
Some of 9016 Lake Largo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9016 Lake Largo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9016 Lake Largo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 Lake Largo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9016 Lake Largo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9016 Lake Largo Dr offers parking.
Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9016 Lake Largo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have a pool?
No, 9016 Lake Largo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have accessible units?
No, 9016 Lake Largo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9016 Lake Largo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 Lake Largo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 Lake Largo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

