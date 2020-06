Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is now VACANT! Tenant just moved out! Spacious renovated town home conveniently located to Wegmans, Costco, restaurants, Metro Station, I-495 and Route 50. Available for move-in after April 28. Kitchen was renovated with granite counter, stainless steel appliances ,and lots of storage in the 42" cabinets. Master bedroom offer a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Need extra space? The basement offers a fourth bedroom with it's own private bathroom along with a walkout rec room.