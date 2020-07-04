All apartments in Lake Arbor
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE

1710 Terrapin Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Terrapin Hills Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Front Colonial with attached two car garage in sought after community of Bowie and close to public transportation and shopping. You'll love to entertain in the formal living room and formal dining room and first floor family room off the spacious eat in kitchen which looks out to a large backyard. Spacious Master bedroom and master bath. You can be in this beautiful home and enjoy the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet on the stairs and hallway. This beauty is waiting for you to call this lovely house HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have any available units?
1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have?
Some of 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

