1710 TERRAPIN HILLS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brick Front Colonial with attached two car garage in sought after community of Bowie and close to public transportation and shopping. You'll love to entertain in the formal living room and formal dining room and first floor family room off the spacious eat in kitchen which looks out to a large backyard. Spacious Master bedroom and master bath. You can be in this beautiful home and enjoy the holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet on the stairs and hallway. This beauty is waiting for you to call this lovely house HOME!!!