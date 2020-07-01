1117 BAYBURY CT #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Luxury top level Penthouse condo home. Enriched with glowing fireplace and a spiral stair case to upper level loft. Convenient stacked washer and dryer, kitchen breakfast bar, separate formal dining area and delightful balcony for starlight dining. Further enhancements include fresh paint throughout; six panel doors; newly carpeted loft with additional storage space; updated bath with new vanity, new bathtub; new mirror; new exhaust fan and more! Additional amenities include "tennis court, picnic area, play ground, reserved parking and more. Winner!!