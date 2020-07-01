All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 1117 BAYBURY CT #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
1117 BAYBURY CT #301
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:54 AM

1117 BAYBURY CT #301

1117 Baybury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1117 Baybury Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Luxury top level Penthouse condo home. Enriched with glowing fireplace and a spiral stair case to upper level loft. Convenient stacked washer and dryer, kitchen breakfast bar, separate formal dining area and delightful balcony for starlight dining. Further enhancements include fresh paint throughout; six panel doors; newly carpeted loft with additional storage space; updated bath with new vanity, new bathtub; new mirror; new exhaust fan and more! Additional amenities include "tennis court, picnic area, play ground, reserved parking and more. Winner!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have any available units?
1117 BAYBURY CT #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have?
Some of 1117 BAYBURY CT #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1117 BAYBURY CT #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 offers parking.
Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have a pool?
No, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have accessible units?
No, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 BAYBURY CT #301 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor Apartments with BalconyLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University