Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE

10524 Elders Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10524 Elders Hollow Drive, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Meticulously renovated 3-lvl TH near Largo Town Center. Large Living Room w/gleaming H/W floors, recess lights & moldings; New Kitchen w/white cabinets, Granite counter top, new ceramic floor, SS Appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, Refrigerator w/water); Separate Dining, Large LR w/HW floor, recess lights. Top floor has large MBR w/att. full new bath, ample closet space; two more BRs w/new hallway full bath. Full W/O Basement w/ceramic floor, Family Room w/fire place, 4th BR w/powder room. All BRs have gleaming H/W floors, fresh paint, W/D in the basement. Shows well. Very close to Largo Town center, several major routes, schools, shopping and other amenities. NO PETS, SMOKING. ******PLEASE DON'T CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS. NEED TO GET YOUR AGENT TO SEE THE PROPERTY. *******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have any available units?
10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have?
Some of 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

