10524 ELDERS HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Meticulously renovated 3-lvl TH near Largo Town Center. Large Living Room w/gleaming H/W floors, recess lights & moldings; New Kitchen w/white cabinets, Granite counter top, new ceramic floor, SS Appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, Refrigerator w/water); Separate Dining, Large LR w/HW floor, recess lights. Top floor has large MBR w/att. full new bath, ample closet space; two more BRs w/new hallway full bath. Full W/O Basement w/ceramic floor, Family Room w/fire place, 4th BR w/powder room. All BRs have gleaming H/W floors, fresh paint, W/D in the basement. Shows well. Very close to Largo Town center, several major routes, schools, shopping and other amenities. NO PETS, SMOKING. ******PLEASE DON'T CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS. NEED TO GET YOUR AGENT TO SEE THE PROPERTY. *******