Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more. Interesting architectural features abound in this three bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. Upgraded stainless appliances, fireplace and skylights in family room, fabulous master bedroom suite, fully finished basement, washer, dryer, 2 car garage, deck and fenced rear yard.



Don't miss out on this home, call today to schedule your showing or view our virtual showing in the photos!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*$100 maintenance deductible



(RLNE5830711)