All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512

10512 Lake Arbor Way · (443) 548-0191 ext. 135
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more. Interesting architectural features abound in this three bedroom, 2 and a half bath home. Upgraded stainless appliances, fireplace and skylights in family room, fabulous master bedroom suite, fully finished basement, washer, dryer, 2 car garage, deck and fenced rear yard.

Don't miss out on this home, call today to schedule your showing or view our virtual showing in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*$100 maintenance deductible

(RLNE5830711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have any available units?
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 has a unit available for $2,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have?
Some of 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 currently offering any rent specials?
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 pet-friendly?
No, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 offer parking?
Yes, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 does offer parking.
Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have a pool?
Yes, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 has a pool.
Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have accessible units?
No, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor Apartments with BalconyLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity