10507 Meadowlake Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Renterâs Warehouse and Jon Bass are excited to present to you this beautiful, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths single family home with enclosed sun room, fully finished basement and 2 car garage in the sought after Lake Arbor community. Eat-in kitchen with almost new appliances overlooks large family room with fireplace. Separate living room and dining room. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Laundry room. Bonus room/storage area in basement. Situated on quiet tree-lined street with wooded back yard. Walking distance to Lake Arbor Village shops. Minutes to Lake Arbor Community Center. Close to Bowie Town Center, MARC Train, Metro Subway, & Bowie University. Easy access to Rte 202 and 495. Freshly cleaned and painted and ready for new tenant just in time for school. Pets considered case-by-case. Call Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.