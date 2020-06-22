All apartments in Lake Arbor
Find more places like 10507 Meadowlake Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Arbor, MD
/
10507 Meadowlake Ter
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

10507 Meadowlake Ter

10507 Meadowlake Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Arbor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10507 Meadowlake Terrace, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Renterâs Warehouse and Jon Bass are excited to present to you this beautiful, spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths single family home with enclosed sun room, fully finished basement and 2 car garage in the sought after Lake Arbor community. Eat-in kitchen with almost new appliances overlooks large family room with fireplace. Separate living room and dining room. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet. Laundry room. Bonus room/storage area in basement. Situated on quiet tree-lined street with wooded back yard. Walking distance to Lake Arbor Village shops. Minutes to Lake Arbor Community Center. Close to Bowie Town Center, MARC Train, Metro Subway, & Bowie University. Easy access to Rte 202 and 495. Freshly cleaned and painted and ready for new tenant just in time for school. Pets considered case-by-case. Call Jon at 703-349-9919 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have any available units?
10507 Meadowlake Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have?
Some of 10507 Meadowlake Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10507 Meadowlake Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10507 Meadowlake Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10507 Meadowlake Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 10507 Meadowlake Ter is pet friendly.
Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10507 Meadowlake Ter does offer parking.
Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10507 Meadowlake Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have a pool?
No, 10507 Meadowlake Ter does not have a pool.
Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have accessible units?
No, 10507 Meadowlake Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10507 Meadowlake Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10507 Meadowlake Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10507 Meadowlake Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir
Lake Arbor, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Lake Arbor 1 BedroomsLake Arbor 2 Bedrooms
Lake Arbor Apartments with BalconyLake Arbor Apartments with Parking
Lake Arbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MD
Brentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University