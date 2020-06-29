10502 FOXLAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Gorgeous basement apartment rental in the sough-after Foxlake community. You'll have the full run of the entire basement including a large freshly painted bedroom with 2 closets, recessed lighting, a full private bath with designer ceramic tiles, a full kitchenette with refrigerator, sink and a cooktop stove. Free wifi and all utilities included. Walking distance to public transportation shops and only minutes from the beltway. Private entrance for convenience and so much more. Come see TODAY!