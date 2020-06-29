All apartments in Lake Arbor
1013 DOWNING COURT
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

1013 DOWNING COURT

1013 Downing Court · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Downing Court, Lake Arbor, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
RIGHT IN THE CENTER OF IT ALL! This three story townhouse in the Westlake community of Lake Arbor boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout, has two large master bedrooms and two master baths, cedar closets, linen closet and other opportunities for storage on the top floor. The spacious eat-in kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Entertain guests in the dining room, the living room and/or in the outdoor living space on the deck. The basement includes a second powder room, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, two storage closets, and office. The walkout basement leads to worry-free backyard living. Envision entertaining guests around your fire pit with a cup of hot chocolate on a nice fall day. This townhouse is in the center of it all ~ conveniently located within minutes of Woodmore Town Center, Largo Town Center and Metro station, the "coming soon" University of MD Medical Center, Largo/Kettering Shopping Center, and more. Available immediately. Good credit please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 DOWNING COURT have any available units?
1013 DOWNING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Arbor, MD.
What amenities does 1013 DOWNING COURT have?
Some of 1013 DOWNING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 DOWNING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1013 DOWNING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 DOWNING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1013 DOWNING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Arbor.
Does 1013 DOWNING COURT offer parking?
No, 1013 DOWNING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1013 DOWNING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 DOWNING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 DOWNING COURT have a pool?
No, 1013 DOWNING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1013 DOWNING COURT have accessible units?
No, 1013 DOWNING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 DOWNING COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 DOWNING COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 DOWNING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 DOWNING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
