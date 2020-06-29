1013 DOWNING COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

RIGHT IN THE CENTER OF IT ALL! This three story townhouse in the Westlake community of Lake Arbor boasts beautiful hardwood floors throughout, has two large master bedrooms and two master baths, cedar closets, linen closet and other opportunities for storage on the top floor. The spacious eat-in kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and upgraded cabinets. Entertain guests in the dining room, the living room and/or in the outdoor living space on the deck. The basement includes a second powder room, washer/dryer, wood burning fireplace, two storage closets, and office. The walkout basement leads to worry-free backyard living. Envision entertaining guests around your fire pit with a cup of hot chocolate on a nice fall day. This townhouse is in the center of it all ~ conveniently located within minutes of Woodmore Town Center, Largo Town Center and Metro station, the "coming soon" University of MD Medical Center, Largo/Kettering Shopping Center, and more. Available immediately. Good credit please.