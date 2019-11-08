All apartments in Konterra
Find more places like 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Konterra, MD
/
14518 PARKGATE DRIVE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

14518 PARKGATE DRIVE

14518 Parkgate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14518 Parkgate Drive, Konterra, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
This is a gorgeous NVR Roosevelt Model Colonial home nestled in desirable Bentley Park/Fairland Park community. Home is entertainers and chefs dream with its gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, back splashes, large center island with an eat in bar, granite counters, open floor plan to the family room, dining room and the beautiful, sunny breakfast/sun room. Family room has a fire place with mantel. Hand carved hardwood floors on main floor and the upstairs hallway. Hardwood on stairs. Welcoming entry way with a double foyer. Formal Living Room with a Bay Window, Formal Dining Room with a Tray Ceiling. Crown Moldings all around. Home is full of light. 4 Large bedrooms with spacious closets. Owners Suite has 2 walk in closets and a tray ceiling. Upgraded owners bathroom has double vanities with granite counters, separate soaking tub and a shower. Basement has a full bath, spacious recroom and space for an additional room/gym and lots of storage as well as a rough in for a wet bar. Walk up stair access from the basement to the spacious back yard. This home is move in ready and a must see...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have any available units?
14518 PARKGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Konterra, MD.
What amenities does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14518 PARKGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Konterra.
Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14518 PARKGATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSouth Laurel, MDFairland, MDBurtonsville, MDBeltsville, MDCalverton, MDNorth Laurel, MD
Cloverly, MDCollege Park, MDMaryland City, MDFulton, MDAdelphi, MDWhite Oak, MDGreenbelt, MDSavage, MDColesville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLangley Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University