14518 PARKGATE DRIVE

This is a gorgeous NVR Roosevelt Model Colonial home nestled in desirable Bentley Park/Fairland Park community. Home is entertainers and chefs dream with its gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, back splashes, large center island with an eat in bar, granite counters, open floor plan to the family room, dining room and the beautiful, sunny breakfast/sun room. Family room has a fire place with mantel. Hand carved hardwood floors on main floor and the upstairs hallway. Hardwood on stairs. Welcoming entry way with a double foyer. Formal Living Room with a Bay Window, Formal Dining Room with a Tray Ceiling. Crown Moldings all around. Home is full of light. 4 Large bedrooms with spacious closets. Owners Suite has 2 walk in closets and a tray ceiling. Upgraded owners bathroom has double vanities with granite counters, separate soaking tub and a shower. Basement has a full bath, spacious recroom and space for an additional room/gym and lots of storage as well as a rough in for a wet bar. Walk up stair access from the basement to the spacious back yard. This home is move in ready and a must see...