85 Joyceton Terrace
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

85 Joyceton Terrace

85 Joyceton Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

85 Joyceton Terrace, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Warm Home - Property Id: 225033

Available by appointment. You MUST wear a mask and gloves.

This three level colonial brick front town home conveniently located near Capital Beltway and within 59 mins of Annapolis and Baltimore. This is a walk-able community...an Elementary & Middle School, two shopping centers, PG Comm College, The UM Medical Center, and the Largo library are all within walking distance and located on the bus route and minutes from metro station.
Features: Master bedroom w/ private bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, cul-de-sac lot, new wall-to-wall carpet & fresh paint, separate living room & dinning room, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/ dryer, walk out basement to patio, private fenced backyard with deck, 2 assigned parking permit, and security systems.

Must have rental references, and renter's insurance. Agree to a current home visit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225033
Property Id 225033

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Joyceton Terrace have any available units?
85 Joyceton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 85 Joyceton Terrace have?
Some of 85 Joyceton Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Joyceton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
85 Joyceton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Joyceton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 85 Joyceton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 85 Joyceton Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 85 Joyceton Terrace offers parking.
Does 85 Joyceton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Joyceton Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Joyceton Terrace have a pool?
No, 85 Joyceton Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 85 Joyceton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 85 Joyceton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Joyceton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Joyceton Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Joyceton Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Joyceton Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
