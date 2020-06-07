85 Joyceton Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available by appointment. You MUST wear a mask and gloves.



This three level colonial brick front town home conveniently located near Capital Beltway and within 59 mins of Annapolis and Baltimore. This is a walk-able community...an Elementary & Middle School, two shopping centers, PG Comm College, The UM Medical Center, and the Largo library are all within walking distance and located on the bus route and minutes from metro station.

Features: Master bedroom w/ private bathroom, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and ceiling fans in all bedrooms, cul-de-sac lot, new wall-to-wall carpet & fresh paint, separate living room & dinning room, kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer/ dryer, walk out basement to patio, private fenced backyard with deck, 2 assigned parking permit, and security systems.



Must have rental references, and renter's insurance. Agree to a current home visit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225033

No Pets Allowed



