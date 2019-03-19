All apartments in Kettering
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12410 OPEN VIEW LN #1405

12410 Open View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12410 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Carefree living in a most beautiful setting. This open concept townhome has loads of appeal. The main floor boasts a bright living room with mantled gas fireplace, open kitchen with 42" cabinetry, half bath, and rare onyx granite counters with custom-built dining table. A finished garage with storage. The upper level flows with an owners suite with spa bath touches, a family room that leads to a large private balcony with storage. Every feature already beautiful has been re-done and perfected. Also for Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

