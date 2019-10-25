All apartments in Kettering
11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE

11608 Middleham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11608 Middleham Drive, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bath single family home, conveniently located off Central Ave (MD-214). Convenient to I-495 & MD-301. New kitchen, new carpets on lower level, new flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Main floor has living room with hardwood floors and kitchen; Upper level has 3 large bedrooms, 1 master bathroom with shower stall, and a full bathroom in the hallway; lower level has a family room, 4th bedroom, half bthrm and laundry room. Huge unfinished storage space in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have any available units?
11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have?
Some of 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11608 MIDDLEHAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
