Kettering, MD
11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT
Last updated April 19 2020 at 5:08 AM

11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT

11459 Abbottswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

11459 Abbottswood Court, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Meticulously renovated ground level condo in Kettering. Entire condo has gleaming H/W floors. New Kitchen w/granite floor & granite counter top; separate dining area; Large Living Room w/recess lights,moldings, wainscoting and patio door to a secluded back yard; 2 large Master Bed rooms (one attached to full bath) w/ample closet space; renovated Full Bath w/upgrades. Shows Well. Agent is related to Owner.NO PETS, SMOKING. Good Rental history Must. ***** Please do not call listing agent in the ad for showings. Please get your agent/realtor to see the condo.******************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have any available units?
11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have?
Some of 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
