11459 ABBOTTSWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Meticulously renovated ground level condo in Kettering. Entire condo has gleaming H/W floors. New Kitchen w/granite floor & granite counter top; separate dining area; Large Living Room w/recess lights,moldings, wainscoting and patio door to a secluded back yard; 2 large Master Bed rooms (one attached to full bath) w/ample closet space; renovated Full Bath w/upgrades. Shows Well. Agent is related to Owner.NO PETS, SMOKING. Good Rental history Must. ***** Please do not call listing agent in the ad for showings. Please get your agent/realtor to see the condo.******************