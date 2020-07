Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful fully furnished water front rancher in Grasonville. Located right on the Chester River. This home boasts gorgeous views with an open floor plan. This 3 bedroom 3 full bath has 2 boat lifts, 2 jetski lifts along its own private beach. Be sure take a walk through the fully outfitted outdoor kitchen on your way to the private beach. Don't miss your chance at this amazing rental property. Schedule a showing today!!