All apartments in Kemp Mill
Find more places like 305 Hillsboro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kemp Mill, MD
/
305 Hillsboro Dr
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

305 Hillsboro Dr

305 Hillsboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kemp Mill
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

305 Hillsboro Drive, Kemp Mill, MD 20902

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath home in Close in Silver Spring! - Welcome home to your fantastic 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath home nestled in close in Silver Spring. The main level of this wonderful house features an open floor plan kitchen and dining room that boast hardwood floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters. There is also a convenient office or bedroom on this level.

Travel up a few stairs to the family room with vaulted ceilings, as well as a bedroom with a half bathroom. This level also has the entrance to the back patio and spacious backyard, where you can enjoy a cool beverage. Up a few more stairs you'll find 3 more nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

In the lower level is another bonus room, another half bathroom, and tons of storage in the laundry and utility room.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

24-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis (no large dogs)
Security deposit is one months rent + pet deposit

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE5080563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Hillsboro Dr have any available units?
305 Hillsboro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kemp Mill, MD.
What amenities does 305 Hillsboro Dr have?
Some of 305 Hillsboro Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Hillsboro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Hillsboro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Hillsboro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Hillsboro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 305 Hillsboro Dr offer parking?
No, 305 Hillsboro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 305 Hillsboro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Hillsboro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Hillsboro Dr have a pool?
No, 305 Hillsboro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 305 Hillsboro Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Hillsboro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Hillsboro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Hillsboro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Hillsboro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Hillsboro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kemp Mill 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKemp Mill Apartments with Balconies
Kemp Mill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKemp Mill Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Brock Hall, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VAFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDWolf Trap, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America