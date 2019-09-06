305 Hillsboro Dr

Amenities

Fantastic 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath home in Close in Silver Spring! - Welcome home to your fantastic 5 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath home nestled in close in Silver Spring. The main level of this wonderful house features an open floor plan kitchen and dining room that boast hardwood floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters. There is also a convenient office or bedroom on this level.



Travel up a few stairs to the family room with vaulted ceilings, as well as a bedroom with a half bathroom. This level also has the entrance to the back patio and spacious backyard, where you can enjoy a cool beverage. Up a few more stairs you'll find 3 more nice sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.



In the lower level is another bonus room, another half bathroom, and tons of storage in the laundry and utility room.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:



24-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance and gutter cleaning

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis (no large dogs)

Security deposit is one months rent + pet deposit



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the 'apply now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



(RLNE5080563)