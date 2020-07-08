329 ADAIR COURT

Amenities

To Schedule a showing please either:schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rentor call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click ~homes for rent~ tab.This townhome is located in great community and close to schools and bus line. It features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Washer and dryer located on the first floor.Special Offer: If rent is paid in full, on time, the rent will be cut by 50% for month 6 and month 12. That means, paying on time gets you one month of rent for free!!Pets allowed on case by case basis with $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $30 extra per month per pet.Utilities included in the lease: Sewer & TrashUtilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas & WaterAppliances Included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & DryerSnow removal is the responsibility of the TenantLawn Care is the responsibility of the TenantFree online rent payments.1st-month rent is due at signing.1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com