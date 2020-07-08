All apartments in Joppatowne
329 ADAIR COURT

329 Adair Ct · No Longer Available
Location

329 Adair Ct, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To Schedule a showing please either:schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rentor call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click ~homes for rent~ tab.This townhome is located in great community and close to schools and bus line. It features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Washer and dryer located on the first floor.Special Offer: If rent is paid in full, on time, the rent will be cut by 50% for month 6 and month 12. That means, paying on time gets you one month of rent for free!!Pets allowed on case by case basis with $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $30 extra per month per pet.Utilities included in the lease: Sewer & TrashUtilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas & WaterAppliances Included: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & DryerSnow removal is the responsibility of the TenantLawn Care is the responsibility of the TenantFree online rent payments.1st-month rent is due at signing.1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 ADAIR COURT have any available units?
329 ADAIR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
What amenities does 329 ADAIR COURT have?
Some of 329 ADAIR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 ADAIR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
329 ADAIR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 ADAIR COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 ADAIR COURT is pet friendly.
Does 329 ADAIR COURT offer parking?
No, 329 ADAIR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 329 ADAIR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 ADAIR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 ADAIR COURT have a pool?
No, 329 ADAIR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 329 ADAIR COURT have accessible units?
No, 329 ADAIR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 329 ADAIR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 ADAIR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 ADAIR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 ADAIR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

