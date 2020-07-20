All apartments in Joppatowne
109 BREAKWATER COURT
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

109 BREAKWATER COURT

109 Breakwater Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Breakwater Court, Joppatowne, MD 21085

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great semi-detached split foyer. home. 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Jack n Jill style bath on the lower level, where the bedrooms are. Cute deck and patio, quiet and friendly Rumsey Island. Min. credit score of 620. No ppepetpetspets. No vouchers, no smokers. Bonus Amenities * An additional $10 to the monthly rent provides you with HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program which provides 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.An Additional $5 ensures there is someone available during off hours, under the Emergency Network Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT have any available units?
109 BREAKWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Joppatowne, MD.
Is 109 BREAKWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
109 BREAKWATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 BREAKWATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 109 BREAKWATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joppatowne.
Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT offer parking?
No, 109 BREAKWATER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 BREAKWATER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT have a pool?
No, 109 BREAKWATER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 109 BREAKWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 BREAKWATER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 BREAKWATER COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 BREAKWATER COURT has units with air conditioning.
