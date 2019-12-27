All apartments in Indian Head
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

4495 STRAUSS AVENUE

4495 Strauss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4495 Strauss Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully remodeled one level home in Indian Head on .95 acres of land with shed. Bedrooms have carpet and the rest of the house has laminated flooring. Enter the home into the living room with lots of vinyl clad windows to allow in the naturally filtered light. There is an attic stairway for extra storage off to the side. One bedroom is on the right hand side in the front and one bedroom is on the right hand side towards the back. Each bedroom has ceiling fan with light attachment. The hall bath with shower/tub combination has been fully remodeled with new cabinetry, linen closet and surround ceramic in the bath. Nicely sized at 9 x 7. Continuing on to the kitchen where you will find 42" white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator with ice and water. There is a lazy susan cupboard in the corner. A pass through into the living room is perfect for entertainment. The dining room sits in the back with a door to the new multi-level deck. The utility closet is located in this area. The hot water heater is in the attic. Next room is the largest bedroom with door to back yard. This home is all electric. Oil tank in pictures is no longer in use. There is a large storage shed in the back yard if you care to use it for storage or work/craft area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have any available units?
4495 STRAUSS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have?
Some of 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4495 STRAUSS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4495 STRAUSS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

