4495 STRAUSS AVENUE

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled one level home in Indian Head on .95 acres of land with shed. Bedrooms have carpet and the rest of the house has laminated flooring. Enter the home into the living room with lots of vinyl clad windows to allow in the naturally filtered light. There is an attic stairway for extra storage off to the side. One bedroom is on the right hand side in the front and one bedroom is on the right hand side towards the back. Each bedroom has ceiling fan with light attachment. The hall bath with shower/tub combination has been fully remodeled with new cabinetry, linen closet and surround ceramic in the bath. Nicely sized at 9 x 7. Continuing on to the kitchen where you will find 42" white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator with ice and water. There is a lazy susan cupboard in the corner. A pass through into the living room is perfect for entertainment. The dining room sits in the back with a door to the new multi-level deck. The utility closet is located in this area. The hot water heater is in the attic. Next room is the largest bedroom with door to back yard. This home is all electric. Oil tank in pictures is no longer in use. There is a large storage shed in the back yard if you care to use it for storage or work/craft area