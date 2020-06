Amenities

1BR 1FB 1st floor apartment 3 blocks from Indian Head Naval Surface Warfare Center main gate. Kitchen, dining area, living room, bedroom and bathroom. $75 utilities paid directly to Property Manager each month along with rent are water, sewer and trash for a total due each month of $850. Small pets case-by-case basis. No dogs. Immediate availability. Close to Indian Head Village Green, Velocity Center, Rail Trail, Mattingly Ave Park, boat ramp and more.