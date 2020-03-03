2 KENRICK COURT

Amenities

DETACHED HOME FOR RENT! - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath detached home is ready for YOU! Enjoy your spacious kitchen with table space, separate dining room and family room with fireplace on main level. Upper level had 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath in hall and 1 full master bath. Home is located on level lot on a cul-de-sac. Enjoy a nice walk to Mattingley waterfront park and the Indian Head Rail Trail to the Naval Base. Enjoy all the activities a small town has to offer with the convenience of being close to the base and not far from the Beltway!