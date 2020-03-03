All apartments in Indian Head
Indian Head, MD
2 KENRICK COURT
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

2 KENRICK COURT

2 Kendrick Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Kendrick Court, Indian Head, MD 20640
Indian Head

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
DETACHED HOME FOR RENT! - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath detached home is ready for YOU! Enjoy your spacious kitchen with table space, separate dining room and family room with fireplace on main level. Upper level had 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath in hall and 1 full master bath. Home is located on level lot on a cul-de-sac. Enjoy a nice walk to Mattingley waterfront park and the Indian Head Rail Trail to the Naval Base. Enjoy all the activities a small town has to offer with the convenience of being close to the base and not far from the Beltway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 KENRICK COURT have any available units?
2 KENRICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Head, MD.
What amenities does 2 KENRICK COURT have?
Some of 2 KENRICK COURT's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 KENRICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2 KENRICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 KENRICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2 KENRICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Head.
Does 2 KENRICK COURT offer parking?
No, 2 KENRICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2 KENRICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 KENRICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 KENRICK COURT have a pool?
No, 2 KENRICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2 KENRICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 2 KENRICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 KENRICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 KENRICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 KENRICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 KENRICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

