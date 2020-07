Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Property is a lovely 2-bedroom, 1-bath rambler on a shared lot located in the Town of Indian Head. Home features all new carpet and paint and is an excellent example for renters desiring an older home-style. Property has a shared backyard with grill/patio which is great for entertainment! Pre-tax income requirements are 3.5x rent ($3,850)...Application is to be completed online after a property showing. Contact listing agent to schedule your private showing!