All apartments in Hyattsville
Find more places like 4404 Kennedy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
4404 Kennedy St
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:09 AM

4404 Kennedy St

4404 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hyattsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4404 Kennedy Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
yoga
A spacious 3.5 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath townhouse in Arts District near University of Maryland, restaurants, downtown DC. Available for short-term or long-term lease.

The Arts comes to Hyattsville. Featuring a variety of unique homes and live/work units, residents of the arts district enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness, art gallery, frozen yogurt bar, and more. Plus, Maryland's first Yes! Organic Market and eco-friendly Busboys and Poets, and Fresh Dry Cleaners this location is also home to Elevation Burger, Tara Thai, Chipotle, Franklin's, and several other regionally-acclaimed boutique retailers. With great restaurants and retail right outside your door and all the arts around you, what more could you need?

Top private and public schools are within a short walk (St. Jerome Academy, DeMatha Catholic High School, and Hyattsville Elementary School). The Arts District of Hyattsville is home to a number of convenient shopping centers, Macy's, and Arts &Crafts houses, Bikram Yoga Works, and other yoga studios.

Our townhouse is in a quiet Arts District enclave just 2 miles from UMD College Park, 4 miles from Catholic U, 6 miles from Howard U, and 7 miles from Downtown DC. Our home is walking distance (few bus stops away) to West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line. We are also a close walk to the MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Kennedy St have any available units?
4404 Kennedy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Kennedy St have?
Some of 4404 Kennedy St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Kennedy St currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Kennedy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Kennedy St pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Kennedy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4404 Kennedy St offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Kennedy St offers parking.
Does 4404 Kennedy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4404 Kennedy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Kennedy St have a pool?
No, 4404 Kennedy St does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Kennedy St have accessible units?
No, 4404 Kennedy St does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Kennedy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4404 Kennedy St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20782
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20784
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr
Hyattsville, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Hyattsville 1 BedroomsHyattsville 2 Bedrooms
Hyattsville Apartments with ParkingHyattsville Pet Friendly Places
Hyattsville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA
Landover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College