4404 Kennedy St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking garage yoga

A spacious 3.5 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bath townhouse in Arts District near University of Maryland, restaurants, downtown DC. Available for short-term or long-term lease.



The Arts comes to Hyattsville. Featuring a variety of unique homes and live/work units, residents of the arts district enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness, art gallery, frozen yogurt bar, and more. Plus, Maryland's first Yes! Organic Market and eco-friendly Busboys and Poets, and Fresh Dry Cleaners this location is also home to Elevation Burger, Tara Thai, Chipotle, Franklin's, and several other regionally-acclaimed boutique retailers. With great restaurants and retail right outside your door and all the arts around you, what more could you need?



Top private and public schools are within a short walk (St. Jerome Academy, DeMatha Catholic High School, and Hyattsville Elementary School). The Arts District of Hyattsville is home to a number of convenient shopping centers, Macy's, and Arts &Crafts houses, Bikram Yoga Works, and other yoga studios.



Our townhouse is in a quiet Arts District enclave just 2 miles from UMD College Park, 4 miles from Catholic U, 6 miles from Howard U, and 7 miles from Downtown DC. Our home is walking distance (few bus stops away) to West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line. We are also a close walk to the MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line.