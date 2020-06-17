All apartments in Hyattsville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4017 Kennedy St

4017 Kennedy Street · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Kennedy Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely bungalow with upgrades throughout on a quiet street in the historic district of Hyattsville. Front porch with porch swing tucked behind large bushes.
MAIN FLOOR: Features a living room, dining room, kitchen with spacious pantry, 4 bedrooms and full bath. Small screened in porch.
UPSTAIRS: Renovated in 2010. Features 2 bedrooms, family room/TV room/playroom and full bath.
Available October 1 with flexibility for immediate move in. Rent reduction to $2,550 with lease through July 31st 2020.

*Hardwood floors throughout.
*Central air conditioning, radiant heat on main floor and heat pump that heats the upstairs.
*Unfinished basement (waterproofed in April 2016 with a drainage system and sump pump) with plenty of storage and washer/dryer.
*Spacious and private backyard with large oak tree and cherry tree. New 10 x 10 shed built in May 2016 for storage.
*Child proofed with gates at the top of the basement stairs and the upstairs staircase. Sandbox in the backyard.
*Driveway for off-street parking.
AMENITIES: Walkable (approximately 1/2 mile) to Hyattsville Elementary, St. Jerome Academy and Dematha High School. About 1/2 mile to the restaurants and shops located in the Hyattsville Arts District and only blocks farther to Franklin's Restaurant and Brewery, and Vigilante Coffee Company. Also within 1/2 mile of Magruder Park and Hamilton Splash Pool with easy access to the Anacostia Bike Trail system. Located 1 mile from both PG Plaza and West Hyattsville metro stations on the green line and 1/2 block to bus stop. Wonderful community with active mom's group and community events.
Rent: $2,650/month;
Security Deposit: One month of rent;
Open to pets
Tenant responsible for utilities

(RLNE4434284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Kennedy St have any available units?
4017 Kennedy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 Kennedy St have?
Some of 4017 Kennedy St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Kennedy St currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Kennedy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Kennedy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 Kennedy St is pet friendly.
Does 4017 Kennedy St offer parking?
No, 4017 Kennedy St does not offer parking.
Does 4017 Kennedy St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4017 Kennedy St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Kennedy St have a pool?
Yes, 4017 Kennedy St has a pool.
Does 4017 Kennedy St have accessible units?
No, 4017 Kennedy St does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Kennedy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 Kennedy St does not have units with dishwashers.
