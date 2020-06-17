4017 Kennedy St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely bungalow with upgrades throughout on a quiet street in the historic district of Hyattsville. Front porch with porch swing tucked behind large bushes.

MAIN FLOOR: Features a living room, dining room, kitchen with spacious pantry, 4 bedrooms and full bath. Small screened in porch.

UPSTAIRS: Renovated in 2010. Features 2 bedrooms, family room/TV room/playroom and full bath.

Available October 1 with flexibility for immediate move in. Rent reduction to $2,550 with lease through July 31st 2020.



*Hardwood floors throughout.

*Central air conditioning, radiant heat on main floor and heat pump that heats the upstairs.

*Unfinished basement (waterproofed in April 2016 with a drainage system and sump pump) with plenty of storage and washer/dryer.

*Spacious and private backyard with large oak tree and cherry tree. New 10 x 10 shed built in May 2016 for storage.

*Child proofed with gates at the top of the basement stairs and the upstairs staircase. Sandbox in the backyard.

*Driveway for off-street parking.

AMENITIES: Walkable (approximately 1/2 mile) to Hyattsville Elementary, St. Jerome Academy and Dematha High School. About 1/2 mile to the restaurants and shops located in the Hyattsville Arts District and only blocks farther to Franklin's Restaurant and Brewery, and Vigilante Coffee Company. Also within 1/2 mile of Magruder Park and Hamilton Splash Pool with easy access to the Anacostia Bike Trail system. Located 1 mile from both PG Plaza and West Hyattsville metro stations on the green line and 1/2 block to bus stop. Wonderful community with active mom's group and community events.

Rent: $2,650/month;

Security Deposit: One month of rent;

Open to pets

Tenant responsible for utilities



(RLNE4434284)