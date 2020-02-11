3864 28TH AVENUE

Amenities
LOOK NO FURTHER... This condo has been renovated and waiting for you!!!! Nothing to do, but move in immediately. KEY TURN READY... Make this 2 bedroom, updated bath, gorgeous kitchen with top of the line -stainless appliances with granite, tile, new carpet, stunning condo your home! Too many bells & whistles to mention. Truly a MUST SEE!!! EASY PROCESS.... Call Today for a showing . MOVE IN THIS WEEK...Stop looking, you would love this condo!! This will not last long!! **VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED**