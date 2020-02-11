All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

3864 28TH AVENUE

3864 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3864 28th Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOOK NO FURTHER... This condo has been renovated and waiting for you!!!! Nothing to do, but move in immediately. KEY TURN READY... Make this 2 bedroom, updated bath, gorgeous kitchen with top of the line -stainless appliances with granite, tile, new carpet, stunning condo your home! Too many bells & whistles to mention. Truly a MUST SEE!!! EASY PROCESS.... Call Today for a showing . MOVE IN THIS WEEK...Stop looking, you would love this condo!! This will not last long!! **VOUCHERS ARE WELCOMED**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3864 28TH AVENUE have any available units?
3864 28TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 3864 28TH AVENUE have?
Some of 3864 28TH AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3864 28TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3864 28TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3864 28TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 3864 28TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3864 28TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3864 28TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3864 28TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3864 28TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3864 28TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3864 28TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

