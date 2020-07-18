All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Hillcrest Heights, MD
3313 25th Ave
3313 25th Ave

3313 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3313 25th Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Description

This elegant rambler will leave you breathless! This beauty has been completely renovated. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths making it the perfect home for you. Spacious with plenty of sunlight to brighten each of your days. Easy parking with a driveway and entrance to rear door. Minutes from Naylor Rd Metro Station on the Greenline. Tenant is held responsible for all utilities.

Property Features:

* Washer/Dryer
* Dishwasher
* Granite Counter tops
* Driveway (Off Street Parking)
* Hardwood Floors
* Two Entrances

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 25th Ave have any available units?
3313 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 3313 25th Ave have?
Some of 3313 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3313 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 25th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3313 25th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 3313 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3313 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 3313 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3313 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 3313 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3313 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3313 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 25th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 25th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
