3313 25th Ave

Amenities
Description
This elegant rambler will leave you breathless! This beauty has been completely renovated. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths making it the perfect home for you. Spacious with plenty of sunlight to brighten each of your days. Easy parking with a driveway and entrance to rear door. Minutes from Naylor Rd Metro Station on the Greenline. Tenant is held responsible for all utilities.
Property Features:
* Washer/Dryer
* Dishwasher
* Granite Counter tops
* Driveway (Off Street Parking)
* Hardwood Floors
* Two Entrances