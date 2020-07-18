3313 25th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This elegant rambler will leave you breathless! This beauty has been completely renovated. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths making it the perfect home for you. Spacious with plenty of sunlight to brighten each of your days. Easy parking with a driveway and entrance to rear door. Minutes from Naylor Rd Metro Station on the Greenline. Tenant is held responsible for all utilities.



Property Features:



