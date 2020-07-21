All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
2707 Bellbrook Street

Location

2707 Bellbrook Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly renovated 4BR/2BA with a huge backyard! Just a 7-minute walk to the metro!

Pets are welcome! The house features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors, recessed lighting with dimmers, new carpet and upgraded bathrooms. There's a washer/dryer downstairs in the walkout Basement where 4th bedroom is a den/office. Private driveway that can fit two cars and plenty of street parking for guests. The neighborhood is quiet and safe and the house is just a 7 minute walk to the Naylor Rd Metro station! Available August 1, 2019.

*Additional house features*
- Garbage disposal
- Gas Stove
- Private driveway
- Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & gas stove
- Air Conditioning
- Pre-wired for internet and cable
- Security alarm/monitoring included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Bellbrook Street have any available units?
2707 Bellbrook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2707 Bellbrook Street have?
Some of 2707 Bellbrook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Bellbrook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Bellbrook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Bellbrook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Bellbrook Street is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Bellbrook Street offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Bellbrook Street offers parking.
Does 2707 Bellbrook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2707 Bellbrook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Bellbrook Street have a pool?
No, 2707 Bellbrook Street does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Bellbrook Street have accessible units?
No, 2707 Bellbrook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Bellbrook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Bellbrook Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Bellbrook Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2707 Bellbrook Street has units with air conditioning.
