2707 Bellbrook Street

Amenities
Newly renovated 4BR/2BA with a huge backyard! Just a 7-minute walk to the metro!
Pets are welcome! The house features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors, recessed lighting with dimmers, new carpet and upgraded bathrooms. There's a washer/dryer downstairs in the walkout Basement where 4th bedroom is a den/office. Private driveway that can fit two cars and plenty of street parking for guests. The neighborhood is quiet and safe and the house is just a 7 minute walk to the Naylor Rd Metro station! Available August 1, 2019.
*Additional house features*
- Garbage disposal
- Gas Stove
- Private driveway
- Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & gas stove
- Air Conditioning
- Pre-wired for internet and cable
- Security alarm/monitoring included