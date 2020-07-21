2707 Bellbrook Street

Amenities

Newly renovated 4BR/2BA with a huge backyard! Just a 7-minute walk to the metro!



Pets are welcome! The house features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors, recessed lighting with dimmers, new carpet and upgraded bathrooms. There's a washer/dryer downstairs in the walkout Basement where 4th bedroom is a den/office. Private driveway that can fit two cars and plenty of street parking for guests. The neighborhood is quiet and safe and the house is just a 7 minute walk to the Naylor Rd Metro station! Available August 1, 2019.



*Additional house features*

- Garbage disposal

- Gas Stove

- Private driveway

- Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & gas stove

- Air Conditioning

- Pre-wired for internet and cable

- Security alarm/monitoring included