2611 Keating St

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan bbq/grill

This end unit home has been freshly painted, has new window treatments and a large fenced yard which is great for entertaining and BBQING. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, is cable-ready with ceiling fans and is within walking distance to a shopping center with a variety of shops and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation. Pets considered on a case to case basis with deposit. Good past rental history and credit history required with an application for anyone over 18. For rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614