Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:30 PM

2611 Keating St

2611 Keating Street · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Keating Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
This end unit home has been freshly painted, has new window treatments and a large fenced yard which is great for entertaining and BBQING. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, is cable-ready with ceiling fans and is within walking distance to a shopping center with a variety of shops and restaurants. Easy access to public transportation. Pets considered on a case to case basis with deposit. Good past rental history and credit history required with an application for anyone over 18. For rental criteria and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 Keating St have any available units?
2611 Keating St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2611 Keating St have?
Some of 2611 Keating St's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 Keating St currently offering any rent specials?
2611 Keating St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 Keating St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2611 Keating St is pet friendly.
Does 2611 Keating St offer parking?
No, 2611 Keating St does not offer parking.
Does 2611 Keating St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2611 Keating St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 Keating St have a pool?
No, 2611 Keating St does not have a pool.
Does 2611 Keating St have accessible units?
No, 2611 Keating St does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 Keating St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2611 Keating St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2611 Keating St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2611 Keating St does not have units with air conditioning.
