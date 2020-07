Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home! This charming two bedroom condominium is now available and ready for you to move right in. Conveniently located near retail shopping, restaurants and major commute routes for an easy commute from the city. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city, and within minutes, arrive at your new home. Enjoy updated interior features including hardwood floors, chair rail and crown moldingthe beautiful kitchen with This one will not last long! Schedule your appointment today.