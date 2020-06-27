All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
2504 IVERSON STREET

2504 Iverson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
***DECEMBER SPECIAL*** !! Newly renovated home for rent in prime location for public transportation, shopping and easy commutes into DC, National Harbor, and/or Waldorf! This two level home features a washer and dryer, separate living room and dining room, beautifully renovated kitchen with new ceramic flooring and backsplash. Fresh carpet, fresh paint, new ceramic flooring in bathroom, all new vanities, toilets, sinks, and bathtub - all new. Central air and heating. Water included in rent. Just move right in and enjoy affordable rent and utilities on the outskirts of DC. Ready for immediate rent. Home is now being cleaned and washer/dryer installed but ready to be leased now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 IVERSON STREET have any available units?
2504 IVERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
What amenities does 2504 IVERSON STREET have?
Some of 2504 IVERSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 IVERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2504 IVERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 IVERSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2504 IVERSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2504 IVERSON STREET offer parking?
No, 2504 IVERSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2504 IVERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 IVERSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 IVERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2504 IVERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2504 IVERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2504 IVERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 IVERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 IVERSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 IVERSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2504 IVERSON STREET has units with air conditioning.
