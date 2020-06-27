2504 IVERSON STREET

Amenities

***DECEMBER SPECIAL*** !! Newly renovated home for rent in prime location for public transportation, shopping and easy commutes into DC, National Harbor, and/or Waldorf! This two level home features a washer and dryer, separate living room and dining room, beautifully renovated kitchen with new ceramic flooring and backsplash. Fresh carpet, fresh paint, new ceramic flooring in bathroom, all new vanities, toilets, sinks, and bathtub - all new. Central air and heating. Water included in rent. Just move right in and enjoy affordable rent and utilities on the outskirts of DC. Ready for immediate rent. Home is now being cleaned and washer/dryer installed but ready to be leased now!