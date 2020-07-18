2313 Jameson St

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Quaint 5 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Temple Hills! Walk on inside to your spacious living room and dining room combo with plenty of natural lighting and brand new carpeting throughout. Your eat in kitchen has all black appliances, plenty of cabinet space and updated flooring. The upper level master bedroom is massive with plenty of closet space. Enjoy the convenience of storage space in the shared hall bath. Additional bedrooms are just as impressive with views and space. Fully finished lower level with two additional bedrooms make this a home a gem.



-Close to Metro, Suitland Parkway, and I-495



-Minutes to Iverson Mall



-Near Beautiful Washington, DC



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/ Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



