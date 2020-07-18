All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

2313 Jameson St

2313 Jameson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Jameson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Quaint 5 bed/1.5 bath townhouse in Temple Hills! Walk on inside to your spacious living room and dining room combo with plenty of natural lighting and brand new carpeting throughout. Your eat in kitchen has all black appliances, plenty of cabinet space and updated flooring. The upper level master bedroom is massive with plenty of closet space. Enjoy the convenience of storage space in the shared hall bath. Additional bedrooms are just as impressive with views and space. Fully finished lower level with two additional bedrooms make this a home a gem.

Sorry, no pets.

-Close to Metro, Suitland Parkway, and I-495

-Minutes to Iverson Mall

-Near Beautiful Washington, DC

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Tiffany at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.789.6991 or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/ Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Jameson St have any available units?
2313 Jameson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillcrest Heights, MD.
Is 2313 Jameson St currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Jameson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Jameson St pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Jameson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillcrest Heights.
Does 2313 Jameson St offer parking?
No, 2313 Jameson St does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Jameson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Jameson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Jameson St have a pool?
No, 2313 Jameson St does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Jameson St have accessible units?
No, 2313 Jameson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Jameson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Jameson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Jameson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Jameson St does not have units with air conditioning.
