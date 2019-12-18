All apartments in Hillcrest Heights
Last updated February 26 2020

2311 Iverson St

2311 Iverson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Iverson Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748
Hillcrest Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Lovely 3BR Townhouse in Temple Hills. Step into a spacious living room with wood floors. There is a powder room conveniently off the separate dining room. Updated kitchen offering new appliances, cabinets and plenty of counter space. Enjoy immediate access to the spacious backyard from the kitchen. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with plenty of natural light and a ceiling fan for comfort. There are two additional bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath with modern finishes. Lower level of the home offers added living space, built-in bar and a laundry room with built-in shelving.

-Close to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment
-Close to Metro, Close to DC

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5437627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

