Amenities

parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Townhome in Hillcrest Towne. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Close to metro, bus services and shopping center. Assigned parking is in front of the home. Easy access to DC and not too far from the outlet. To apply: Use PGCAAR app. The application should be submitted with 2 recent paystubs, copy of IDs and processing fee $25/adult. Certified funds is required.