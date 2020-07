Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Come see this Spacious/ Move-In Ready Town-home. It offers three levels including a finished basement, Wall-to-wall hardwood floors and ceramic tiles through-out the main level, a beautiful Galley Style kitchen, Separate Dining room, a Fenced-in backyard and Master bedroom with private bathroom. It is Perfect! Located minutes from Washington, DC, Metro, Schools, Parks and Shopping. It will not last long. Call Now!