Last updated March 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

3608 Cogswell Court

3608 Cogswell Court · (410) 397-7991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3608 Cogswell Court, Harford County, MD 21009

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2482 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Cogswell Court have any available units?
3608 Cogswell Court has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3608 Cogswell Court currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Cogswell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Cogswell Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 Cogswell Court is pet friendly.
Does 3608 Cogswell Court offer parking?
No, 3608 Cogswell Court does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Cogswell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Cogswell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Cogswell Court have a pool?
No, 3608 Cogswell Court does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Cogswell Court have accessible units?
No, 3608 Cogswell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Cogswell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Cogswell Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3608 Cogswell Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3608 Cogswell Court does not have units with air conditioning.
