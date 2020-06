Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rarely available spotless duplex rental in Roberts Field! BRAND NEW Stainless Appliances including a GAS STOVE! BRAND NEW almost everything! New Baths, New Floors throughout, GRANITE Counters, Finished Lower Level, Deck with Pergola, Shed, Fantastic Yard, OFF-STREET PARKING & More! Owner is looking for a LONG-TERM rental. No Smoking, No pets, You're going to like this one!