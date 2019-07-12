1401 N MAIN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

If you're looking for a home close to town this might be the one! Surprisingly spacious, it's been renovated inside and has 2 sizable storage sheds as well. Owner prefers to rent this with an option to buy.