If you're looking for a home close to town this might be the one! Surprisingly spacious, it's been renovated inside and has 2 sizable storage sheds as well. Owner prefers to rent this with an option to buy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 N MAIN STREET have any available units?
1401 N MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampstead, MD.
What amenities does 1401 N MAIN STREET have?
Some of 1401 N MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 N MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1401 N MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.