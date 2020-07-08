8152 Miner St

Amenities

Gorgeous 3BD/4BA Townhome in Greenbelt! Spacious with plenty of natural light, the main level is an open floor plan. Living/dining room combo with wood flooring that leads to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and plenty of counter space featuring a breakfast bar. Enjoy immediate access to the deck, which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs there is a carpeted master suite, featuring double walk-in closets, a master bath suite with dual sinks. There is also an additional bathroom in the hall. Additional living space with a full bath and bedroom is on the upper most level of the home. Finished lower level with a third bedroom and full bath to take advantage of!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5421464)