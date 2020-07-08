All apartments in Greenbelt
8152 Miner St

Location

8152 Miner Street, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BD/4BA Townhome in Greenbelt! Spacious with plenty of natural light, the main level is an open floor plan. Living/dining room combo with wood flooring that leads to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and plenty of counter space featuring a breakfast bar. Enjoy immediate access to the deck, which is great for entertaining or relaxing. Upstairs there is a carpeted master suite, featuring double walk-in closets, a master bath suite with dual sinks. There is also an additional bathroom in the hall. Additional living space with a full bath and bedroom is on the upper most level of the home. Finished lower level with a third bedroom and full bath to take advantage of!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
(RLNE5421464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8152 Miner St have any available units?
8152 Miner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 8152 Miner St have?
Some of 8152 Miner St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8152 Miner St currently offering any rent specials?
8152 Miner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8152 Miner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8152 Miner St is pet friendly.
Does 8152 Miner St offer parking?
No, 8152 Miner St does not offer parking.
Does 8152 Miner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8152 Miner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8152 Miner St have a pool?
No, 8152 Miner St does not have a pool.
Does 8152 Miner St have accessible units?
No, 8152 Miner St does not have accessible units.
Does 8152 Miner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8152 Miner St does not have units with dishwashers.

