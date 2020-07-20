7830 HANOVER PARKWAY

Amenities

Renovated 3BR, 1BA condo on 3rd floor in corner building of Greenbriar. MBR w/walk-in-closet, attached bath; kitchen w/separate dining area. Entire condo including bed rooms has laminated floors. Patio overlooking community open space, fresh neutral paint. Shows well. Community has swimming pool, tennis courts. Next to 495, 295, public transportation, schools, shopping, amenities and close to Greenbelt Metro, UMD, NASA, and several major routes. Rent includes all utilities. ** No pets, smoking ** Please get an agent for showing. Agent is related to Owner.