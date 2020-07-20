All apartments in Greenbelt
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

7830 HANOVER PARKWAY

7830 Hanover Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7830 Hanover Parkway, Greenbelt, MD 20770

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Renovated 3BR, 1BA condo on 3rd floor in corner building of Greenbriar. MBR w/walk-in-closet, attached bath; kitchen w/separate dining area. Entire condo including bed rooms has laminated floors. Patio overlooking community open space, fresh neutral paint. Shows well. Community has swimming pool, tennis courts. Next to 495, 295, public transportation, schools, shopping, amenities and close to Greenbelt Metro, UMD, NASA, and several major routes. Rent includes all utilities. ** No pets, smoking ** Please get an agent for showing. Agent is related to Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY have any available units?
7830 HANOVER PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenbelt, MD.
How much is rent in Greenbelt, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenbelt Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY have?
Some of 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7830 HANOVER PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenbelt.
Does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 HANOVER PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
