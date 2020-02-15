All apartments in Glenn Dale
Find more places like 9817 WORRELL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Dale, MD
/
9817 WORRELL AVENUE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:06 AM

9817 WORRELL AVENUE

9817 Worrell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenn Dale
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

9817 Worrell Avenue, Glenn Dale, MD 20769

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This property is conveniently located to route 50, 450, and 193. Come see this beautiful 3-level home with hardwood floors throughout the main and upper levels with lots of storage!!!! The upper level has 4 bedrooms. The lower level has an opportunity for an in-law suite with a 2nd kitchen, built-in book shelving and two rooms for optional use. The main kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. You will love this rental as you enjoy the outdoors with a deck for entertainment and screened -in area for relaxation. The backyard is private. Schedule an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have any available units?
9817 WORRELL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
What amenities does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have?
Some of 9817 WORRELL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9817 WORRELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9817 WORRELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9817 WORRELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9817 WORRELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9817 WORRELL AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Dale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlenn Dale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glenn Dale Apartments with BalconiesGlenn Dale Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Glenn Dale Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University