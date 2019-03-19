12011 THACKERAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court

Treat yourself to an amazing gift this holiday season and start the New Year off in this Stunning Brick Beauty! This Classy Colonial provides nearly 4~000 sqft fully finished on 3-Levels with garage parking for two! Loaded with designer upgrades, custom paint and pristine details throughout! Gorgeous gleaming wood floors grace the 1st & 2nd level!! A gourmet kitchen with island features sleek & stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinetry to ignite your culinary senses! Lovely open concept flows nicely to the family room where evenings spent in front of the cozy fireplace are most memorable. The formal living room and separate dining room are flanked with windows on each end offering amazing space and luminous light! The Owners Retreat provides a quiet escape where you can relax & unwind! Lofty vaulted ceilings and a cozy sitting area compliment the ambiance. A luxury ensuite bath awaits you with a spa shower, large whirlpool tub with jets and double vanities. The fully finished basement provides great entertainment space to host game night in prime time! A custom bar perfect for social gatherings OR an intimate evening with friends over laughs & libations! For the movie enthusiast, the basement is equipped with a theater room (currently used as a 5th bedroom) with full bathroom. Dedicated laundry room with modern front load washer & dryer, along with many new improvements to include a tankless water heater and energy efficient solar panel service conveys - service fee transfers to the new Tenant! Enjoy the great outdoors lounging on your Deck or hosting outdoor BBQ~s! Private wooded views surround you! All this within a resort style community that offers a tennis court, swimming pool and more! Your opportunities here are endless!!!