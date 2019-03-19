All apartments in Glenn Dale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12011 THACKERAY COURT

12011 Thackeray Ct · No Longer Available
Location

12011 Thackeray Ct, Glenn Dale, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Treat yourself to an amazing gift this holiday season and start the New Year off in this Stunning Brick Beauty! This Classy Colonial provides nearly 4~000 sqft fully finished on 3-Levels with garage parking for two! Loaded with designer upgrades, custom paint and pristine details throughout! Gorgeous gleaming wood floors grace the 1st & 2nd level!! A gourmet kitchen with island features sleek & stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinetry to ignite your culinary senses! Lovely open concept flows nicely to the family room where evenings spent in front of the cozy fireplace are most memorable. The formal living room and separate dining room are flanked with windows on each end offering amazing space and luminous light! The Owners Retreat provides a quiet escape where you can relax & unwind! Lofty vaulted ceilings and a cozy sitting area compliment the ambiance. A luxury ensuite bath awaits you with a spa shower, large whirlpool tub with jets and double vanities. The fully finished basement provides great entertainment space to host game night in prime time! A custom bar perfect for social gatherings OR an intimate evening with friends over laughs & libations! For the movie enthusiast, the basement is equipped with a theater room (currently used as a 5th bedroom) with full bathroom. Dedicated laundry room with modern front load washer & dryer, along with many new improvements to include a tankless water heater and energy efficient solar panel service conveys - service fee transfers to the new Tenant! Enjoy the great outdoors lounging on your Deck or hosting outdoor BBQ~s! Private wooded views surround you! All this within a resort style community that offers a tennis court, swimming pool and more! Your opportunities here are endless!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have any available units?
12011 THACKERAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Dale, MD.
What amenities does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have?
Some of 12011 THACKERAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 THACKERAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12011 THACKERAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 THACKERAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12011 THACKERAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Dale.
Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12011 THACKERAY COURT offers parking.
Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12011 THACKERAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12011 THACKERAY COURT has a pool.
Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12011 THACKERAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12011 THACKERAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12011 THACKERAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12011 THACKERAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
