Apartment List
/
MD
/
glenmont
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:14 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Glenmont, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Wheaton-Glenmont
39 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
Studio
$1,161
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13332 Moonlight Trail Dr
13332 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL
Results within 1 mile of Glenmont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Wheaton-Glenmont
29 Units Available
AVA Wheaton
2425 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1049 sqft
Tailored apartments with hard-surface plank flooring. DIY kits to customize your home. Wi-Fi available in common areas. Hang out in the resident game room when you're not busy. Near I-495, I-95 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
10 Units Available
Aspen Hill
13531 Georgia Ave, Aspen Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,341
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1124 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just 4 miles from the Georgia Avenue North exit on I-495. The luxurious community has an elevator, pool, onsite laundry and playground. Tenants can enjoy units with dishwashers and walk-in closets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE
5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,290
2674 sqft
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3356 HEWITT AVENUE
3356 Hewitt Avenue, Aspen Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Specious 2 bedroom one bath on second floor, newly updated including kitchen with new granite counters , new cabinets and new gas stove, new carpet, new paint , recent heat Pump and nice balcony. Most convenient location, near Shopping, Bus stop.

1 of 7

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
Results within 5 miles of Glenmont
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,575
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,383
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Central Rockville
20 Units Available
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,643
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1473 sqft
Conveniently located off Rockville Pike with easy access to popular businesses like Trader Joe's and Panera Bread. Enjoy the community fitness center, outdoor pool, theater and library.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,797
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,565
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,229
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,782
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,851
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,627
1284 sqft
Located just steps from the metro, parks, and bike paths. Units feature walk-in closets, dishwashers, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Tenants can enjoy 24 hour gym, piano room, pool, and yoga.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,847
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
City Guide for Glenmont, MD

"Don't wanna wonder what it's all about / I'm just workin' for a livin' singin' with my friends / As I cast my dreams to the wind / Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong" - Maryland by Vonda Shepard

Just 13 miles north of Capitol Hill, Glenmont offers its residents the ability to work near the place where laws are made and keep an eye on politicians. Yet, Glenmont still allows residents to retreat to a quiet suburban life at the end of the day. Defense Secretary Robert Gates described Washington D.C. as, "a place where so many people are lost in thought because it is such unfamiliar territory." While that may be true of Congress, fortunately, the physical avenues of Glenmont are welcoming and easy to navigate. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Glenmont, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glenmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Glenmont 3 BedroomsGlenmont Apartments with Balcony
Glenmont Apartments with ParkingGlenmont Apartments with Pool
Glenmont Apartments with Washer-DryerGlenmont Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA
Cheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America