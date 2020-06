Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Cute Glenmont Village rambler. Two bedroom, 1 full bath, living room, dining area, large eat-in kitchen, family room. Laundry on the main level. Pull down stairs to full attic with tons of storage. Right half of back shed is for landlord, left half is for tenant. Section 8 welcome. Minimum credit score of 660.