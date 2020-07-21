2205 Greenery Ln

Amenities
This ground floor entrance Unit has all the BELLS AND WHISTLES!!! Recently renovated and only lived in by owner! Breath taking 1 bedroom 1 bath condo directly across from the Glenmont metro and adjacent to Glenmont Shopping Center. Sunshine filled spacious bedroom with two large closets with a bedroom alcove ideal for office, storage or to convert to walk-in closet. Custom Shades fitted in bedroom and all windows covered for immediate privacy! ALL appliances and ALL utilities included! Simply a must see. Currently occupied. Please book showings through Avail at https://www.avail.co/s/15814