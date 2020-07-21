2205 Greenery Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

This ground floor entrance Unit has all the BELLS AND WHISTLES!!! Recently renovated and only lived in by owner! Breath taking 1 bedroom 1 bath condo directly across from the Glenmont metro and adjacent to Glenmont Shopping Center. Sunshine filled spacious bedroom with two large closets with a bedroom alcove ideal for office, storage or to convert to walk-in closet. Custom Shades fitted in bedroom and all windows covered for immediate privacy! ALL appliances and ALL utilities included! Simply a must see. Currently occupied. Please book showings through Avail at https://www.avail.co/s/15814