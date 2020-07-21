All apartments in Glenmont
Glenmont, MD
2205 Greenery Ln
2205 Greenery Ln

2205 Greenery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Greenery Lane, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
This ground floor entrance Unit has all the BELLS AND WHISTLES!!! Recently renovated and only lived in by owner! Breath taking 1 bedroom 1 bath condo directly across from the Glenmont metro and adjacent to Glenmont Shopping Center. Sunshine filled spacious bedroom with two large closets with a bedroom alcove ideal for office, storage or to convert to walk-in closet. Custom Shades fitted in bedroom and all windows covered for immediate privacy! ALL appliances and ALL utilities included! Simply a must see. Currently occupied. Please book showings through Avail at https://www.avail.co/s/15814

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Greenery Ln have any available units?
2205 Greenery Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 2205 Greenery Ln have?
Some of 2205 Greenery Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Greenery Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Greenery Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Greenery Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Greenery Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Greenery Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Greenery Ln offers parking.
Does 2205 Greenery Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Greenery Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Greenery Ln have a pool?
No, 2205 Greenery Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Greenery Ln have accessible units?
No, 2205 Greenery Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Greenery Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Greenery Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2205 Greenery Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2205 Greenery Ln has units with air conditioning.
