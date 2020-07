Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Emmaculate ! Fairly new ready to move in 4 levels townhome style condo in one of the prime locations of Montgomery county! Direct across from the Glenmont metro station! Balcony, Wood floors, Stainless steel appliances, Carpets, fresh paint. 3.5 baths and 3 beds. Close to major highways, shopping , health and fitness. Check out today!