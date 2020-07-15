13332 Moonlight Trail Drive

Amenities

Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view. The Master Bedroom Suite has access to the deck perfect for relaxing after a long day or having morning coffee. Large Basement Bedroom with a full Bath and family room. Excellent credit a must. Beautifully planned Landscaping. Great location! Within minutes to DC, Wheaton Regional Park, Wheaton Metro Station (red line), Westfield Mall and I-495.