13306 TIVOLI LAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

BACK TO MARKET ON 03/16/2020 due to military orders. First time rental in model condition in a highly desirable commuter location that is 5 minutes to Glenmont Metro. Hardwood floors. Open floor plan. Large open gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Large family room and living room areas. Upper level with good size bedrooms. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and grand updated MBA with updated tile. Fully finished walk out basement with another bedroom or recreation room and full bath. Attached two car garage. Newer deck in back. Very little maintenance. Lovely neighborhood with all the amenities including pool. Credit must be EXCELLENT-no exceptions please.